At Business Today TV, we decided to put the MacBook Neo through a gauntlet of &quot;cyber-cruelty&quot; to see if the rumours of its failure were true. The narrative surrounding this device has been polarized, with claims of lag and frequent hanging. Our stress test aimed to find the exact breaking point of the A18 Pro chip. We didn&#039;t just browse; we pushed the Neo into a performance nightmare. We opened 50 Chrome tabs, layered 30 simultaneous streams of a movie, and attempted to edit three 4K video videos in Final Cut Pro, all while drafting our review. It was only under this extreme, unrealistic workload that the Neo finally stuttered and froze. While the 20W charging is slow and the lack of a backlit keyboard is a hurdle, our testing proves that for price point, the Neo is a powerhouse. For students and professionals handling office tasks, binge-watching, or basic editing, the Neo doesn&#039;t just survive it thrives. Put your thoughts down in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more!