Nothing is back, and this time, they’ve brought a &quot;Pro&quot; to the 4(a) party. We’ve just unboxed the Nothing Phone 4(a) Pro, and it’s a fascinating departure from the brand’s usual transparent antics. The first thing you’ll notice? That unibody metal design. Nothing has swapped the fully transparent back for a sleek, premium aluminium finish, leaving the transparency only for the camera module. What’s inside the box? - The Device, featuring that new Glyph Matrix with 137 mini-LEDs - USB-C Cable - A pre-applied screen protector and a transparent case - A SIM ejector tool and paperwork The 4(a) Pro gets a massive 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel hitting 5,000 nits peak brightness, a triple-threat 50MP setup, including a periscope telephoto lens with up to 140x digital zoom. And a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset which many see as a serious step up in efficiency. Is this the new mid-range king for 2026? Find out soon, in our full review. Follow Business Today TV for more.