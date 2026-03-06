The Nothing Phone 4a models come with a slightly new design, but it maintains the signature transparent profile. It features a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, bringing performance and AI upgrades. In terms of photography, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery in India that supports 50W fast charging. Price starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8 GB+128 GB variant.