The OnePlus Nord 6 attempts to balance upper-mid-range performance with a competitive price point. This year’s iteration features a 165Hz AMOLED display with 3600 Nits (HBM) of brightness, providing consistent fluidity during navigation and media consumption. Under the hood, the integration of the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset ensures stable performance for daily tasks and high-end AAA gaming. The biggest feature of this phone, however, has to be its battery. The OnePlus Nord 6 has a 9000mAh silicon battery inside that lasts for days on end! The camera system remains a priority for OnePlus, led by a 50MP Sony main sensor that produces accurate colour reproduction in daylight. However, low-light performance continues to show some grain in complex textures. Watch the full video to know all about this amazing new device from OnePlus.