The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, priced at Rs 22,999, offers advanced features that include a 2-way speaker system, an 11mm super wide woofer and a 5.5mm planar tweeter. It supports 24-bit96 kHz Hi-Fi audio via the Samsung Seamless Codec and offers adaptive ANC 2.0 for an immersive listening experience across different environments. The buds also come with Galaxy AI Integration, offering features such as a real-time Interpreter for live language translation and &quot;Siren Detect&quot; to pause ANC when emergency sounds are recognised.