The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has arrived! We’re unboxing Samsung’s latest foldable flagship to see what’s inside the box and get our first look at the device. From the premium design to the foldable form factor, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra aims to push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. In this video, join us as we take you through the unboxing experience and share our first impressions of Samsung’s newest addition to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Is this the foldable smartphone you’ve been waiting for? Would you make the switch from a traditional smartphone to a foldable? Let us know what you think in the comments below! Follow Business Today for more tech news, reviews, unboxings and the latest updates from the world of gadgets.