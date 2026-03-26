We’re putting the SanDisk Extreme Fit 512GB USB-C to the test. It’s marketed as the ultimate &quot;plug-and-stay&quot; storage for MacBooks, iPads, and high-end laptops, but does its tiny size come with big compromises? Here is our quick Review. The Pros: Why You’ll Love It 1. It&#039;s tiny in size. The drive is less than 1-inch in size and is very convenient to plug-in. 2. Variety of storage options: This drive comes in sizes ranging from 64GB right up to 1TB! 3. Transfer speeds of 400Mbs The Cons: The Reality Check 1. During long file transfers, it gets uncomfortably hot to the touch and throttles the transfer speeds 2. Price: The 1TB storage variant costs Rs 17,299! 3. Easy to Lose: it’s so small that it can easily disappear in the bottom of a bag or a desk drawer. What do you think of this tiny flash drive? Tell us in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more.