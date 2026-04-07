Business Today unboxes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a premium, camera-centric flagship featuring a flat, industrial design with a vegan leather back and Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0. It boasts a 6.9-inch 1.5K HyperRGB OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge. The real showstopper, however, is a Photography Kit Pro. This accessory snaps on to the device as a tactile camera grip, which instantly transforms the flagship into a professional rig. The kit includes a dedicated shutter button with half-press focus, a zoom lever, and a custom dial. Notably, this year’s grip features a built-in 2000mAh battery that supports 90W HyperCharge passthrough, ensuring the phone stays powered during long shoots. Also tucked inside are a stylish 67mm filter adapter ring and a premium leather wrist strap, rounding out a kit designed for serious mobile cinematographers. What do you think of this mobile photography solution? Tell us in the comments. Review of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra coming very soon, follow Business Today TV for more.