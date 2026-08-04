Sony India has launched the 115-inch (292 cm) BRAVIA 9II, the company&#039;s largest television yet, expanding its True RGB TV lineup from 55 inches to 115 inches. The flagship model is powered by Sony&#039;s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls red, green and blue LEDs to deliver a wider colour gamut, improved contrast and more lifelike picture quality. It also features the BRAVIA XR Processor, X-Wide Angle Pro, Luminance Booster Pro and Smooth Colour Gradation technologies. For audio, the TV comes with a 12-speaker Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system comprising two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers and two tweeters. Running on Google TV, it offers access to streaming apps, movies, TV shows and games, while support for Gemini on Google TV will arrive via a future software update. Sony has priced the 115-inch BRAVIA 9II at a launch price of Rs 28,99,990. The TV will be available soon through Sony retail stores, major electronics retailers and leading e-commerce platforms in India.