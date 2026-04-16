The newly launched Realme Buds T500 Pro are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and a titanium-plated diaphragm. The earbuds feature 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and a 6-microphone clear call system. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6.1, supporting simultaneous pairing with up to three devices and Google Fast Pair. The hardware is Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified and supports the LHDC 5.0 codec, enabling 24-bit96kHz audio transmission. For gaming, the device includes a 45ms ultra-low latency mode. The total battery life is rated at 56 hours with the charging case when ANC is disabled. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and include additional features such as live translation and &quot;MindFlow&quot; ambient soundscapes. The product is available in three colours: Lemon Cola, Orange Mint, and Chocolate. MRP is Rs 2,799 but a first sale discount of Rs 200 is applicable, making the NEP Rs 2,599! Do you have any questions about these? Ask us in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more.