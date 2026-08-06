The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a lot of new tricks and unique features in its arsenal for users... however, one of our favourites is the way you use Instagram on this phone. This new form factor allows for a wider, more immersive social media viewing experience, and we are here for it! However, there are also some issues and concerns with the Z Fold 8. What are those concerns? What are its pros? Its cons? Its compromises? How does this phone help Samsung&#039;s biggest competitor, Apple? All of it shall be answered in this week&#039;s episode of Tech Gear. Watch Tech Gear, Business Today&#039;s flagship tech show, every weekend, only on Business Today TV. What is your favourite feature of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8? Tell us in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more.