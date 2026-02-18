Google’s Sundar Pichai says India poised for 'extraordinary trajectory' in AI as it unveils new initiatives

Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said India is on track for an “extraordinary trajectory” in artificial intelligence and could emerge as a major player across development, adoption and governance of the technology, as Google announced new infrastructure, skilling and research initiatives on February 18.

“I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we want to be a part of it,” Pichai said during a Google event.

Advertisement

He described artificial intelligence as a historic technological shift with global implications.

“AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime and one of the most powerful tools to solve problems and improve lives on a planetary scale,” he said.

For emerging economies, the technology offers an opportunity to bypass traditional development constraints, he added.

“For countries like India, AI presents a chance to leapfrog age-old gaps and create new opportunities,” Pichai said.

Google has been investing in AI for more than a decade and is integrating the technology across its core products, including Search and its Gemini assistant, he said.

Pichai highlighted a previously announced $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam and new subsea cable routes under the “India-America Connect” initiative aimed at boosting connectivity.

Advertisement

The company is also expanding workforce training. A new Google AI Professional Certificate programme will be launched in partnership with governments and institutions, including India-based organisations, to help people “master AI,” he said.

In the public sector, Google announced a partnership with Karmayogi Bharat to support a platform for civil servants across the country.

“Google will provide secure infrastructure for a platform supporting more than 20 million public servants across 800 districts and in 18 Indian languages,” Pichai said.

He also announced a $30 million Google.org “AI for Science Impact Challenge” to support researchers using AI for scientific breakthroughs.

During a panel discussion, Pichai said India could become a “full-stack player” in artificial intelligence spanning research, infrastructure and application if it continues investing in foundational capabilities.

Advertisement

“India is in a unique position. It has a chance to play a major role in all three,” he said, referring to being a major user, builder and rule-shaper of AI.

He stressed that the benefits must reach ordinary citizens.

“The government has a role in diffusing AI across the country so the benefits reach everyone, farmers, students, doctors,” Pichai said. “The goal is progress that touches the average person every day.”

Google DeepMind Chief Executive Demis Hassabis said AI could enable major advances in areas where India already has strengths, such as agriculture and science.

“AI will profoundly impact science and medicine, and India can play a leading role there,” Hassabis said.

James Manyika, Alphabet’s senior vice president of research, said governments should focus on skills as automation reshapes work.

“AI affects tasks more than entire jobs,” he said. “Workers need new skills as roles evolve.”

Pichai rejected concerns that heavy spending on AI infrastructure could be excessive, describing it as a foundational investment.

“We are in a truly global technological shift, comparable to past infrastructure revolutions but happening much faster,” he said.