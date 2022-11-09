Here’s how Ankur Warikoo became a YouTube star!

Entrepreneur and YouTube star Ankur Warikoo who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, spoke to Aayush Ailawadi at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai. They spoke about Warikoo’s journey, life lessons and more.

Ailawadi asked Warikoo what is it that makes him stand out as a content creator and accelerated his journey. Warikoo said, “I spoke openly about failure.”

He further explained, “I pick up all my failures and make it into a story. The way that I project it is portraying that these are my failures. I didn’t get through any top colleges and companies and I still turned out to be what I am. I hope people take inspiration from that.”

Warikoo described himself as a ‘student of reflection’ and that every time he failed, instead of moving on he reflected and learnt from failure.

Warikoo’s audience on YouTube has been majorly millennials and the GenZ. When asked about their behavioural traits, Warikoo described, “The first thing they (milennials) are worried about is their professional life. There are so many options they can’t process. The second thing is making money and the third thing is relationships. They are constantly struggling; they do not know how to process a breakup.”

Hence, Warikoo believes to be a content creator whose target audience is millennials and the GenZ, they must understand and relate to them.