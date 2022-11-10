Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop in India; check price, other details

ASUS India has launched the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in India. The 12.5-inch foldable OLED laptop can open up into a 17.3 inch device with 6 modes. The laptop weighs 1.5 kg (without a keyboard). The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 10 cores clocking up to 4.7 max frequency. Moreover, the laptop comes with 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 6500 MB/s SSD.



Price and Availability



The Asus Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display is available for Indian users online and offline at Rs 3,29,990. In terms of online availability, the laptop will be available on ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. In terms of brick-and-mortar stores, you'll be able to buy it from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores and all ASUS authorized dealers.



Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Display

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display devices. One is a large 4:3 aspect ratio 17.3-inch touchscreen that folds in the middle. That screen converts into two 3:2 ratio 12.5-inch displays with a 1920x1280 resolution. Asus claims the hinge used in the display is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles. The Dolby Vision-certified display has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, is also PANTONE Validated for color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for reducing blue light.

ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard and Touchpad

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard which is 5.5mm thin and weighs 300g. The buttons have 1.4mm of key travel and 0.2mm of the key dish. The keyboard also comes with hotkeys for functions such as screenshots, brightness, volume, and more. There are also dedicated keys to enable quick swapping between connected Bluetooth devices. It has a battery life of about 24 hours when continuously used or about a week of regular use.



Ports: The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with two full-spec Thunderbolt 4 ports that can each support 4K display output, 40 GB/s data transfer, and charging. The Type-C ports support up to 65W of fast charging, and can be topped up using any USB PD charger and even a power bank.



Audio: The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a quad-speaker setup. The sound has been tuned by Harman-Kardon and there’s also Dolby Atmos certification.



Camera: It features a 5-megapixel camera that combines a color sensor, ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology, and AI webcam effect functions. Users can toggle these options from the MyASUS application.

