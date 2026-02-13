Elon Musk slams Anthropic’s Claude as 'Misanthropic' after $30 billion funding round

Tesla and xAI founder Elon Musk has criticised AI rival Anthropic shortly after the company announced a $30-billion Series G funding round that values the startup at $380 billion post-money.

Responding to Anthropic’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Musk alleged that the company’s AI assistant Claude is biased against certain demographic groups.

“Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men,” Musk wrote. “This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it.”

Musk’s comments drew mixed reactions on the platform. While some users said they had experienced bias in Claude’s responses, others pushed back, arguing that Musk’s own AI chatbot Grok also faces accuracy and quality issues.

The remarks come at a sensitive moment for the San Francisco-based AI firm, which is positioning itself as a major competitor to OpenAI, Google, and xAI in the race for advanced AI systems.

Anthropic’s latest funding round was led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and investment firm Coatue. Other major participants included Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, and MGX, along with existing investors such as Microsoft and Nvidia.

Earlier reports suggested the model blocked certain Chinese firms and warned about potentail misuse by hackers.

Musk, who has repeatedly warned about AI risks while simultaneously developing competing systems through xAI, has frequently criticised rival AI companies over safety, bias, and transparency.