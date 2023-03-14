PM Modi meets Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, discusses next-gen digital infra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed next-generation digital infrastructure in a “fruitful meeting” with Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark. The Prime Minister confirmed the development in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “A fruitful meeting with Mr. Pekka Lundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.”

A fruitful meeting with Mr. @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next generation digital infrastructure. https://t.co/oFsEUMib0v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

The Nokia President and CEO said that the two talked at length about how Nokia can contribute to India’s 5G journey and its next phase of digital transformation. He added they also discussed Nokia’s potential contributions in India’s 6G ambitions.

Pekka Lundmark tweeted, “A privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India’s 5G journey and next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India’s 6G ambitions.”

A privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia and discuss how @nokia is contributing to India’s #5G journey and next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India’s #6G ambitions. @narendramodi @NokiaIndia pic.twitter.com/13pO4OU3fj — Pekka Lundmark (@PekkaLundmark) March 13, 2023

Nokia’s Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Nishant Batra said that Nokia is a big believer in India’s 5G progress. He also said that the company’s manufacturing is now getting oriented towards India. He was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, “India is emerging as a big digital opportunity of this decade. From infrastructure which is 5G, to application to the whole technology stack.”

During December 2022 quarter, India was the second latest market for Nokia due to rapid 5G rollout. Batra further stated that Nokia will be very busy in the India market for at least next 2.5 years to 4 years if 5G rollout in the country continues at the same pace.

Not only Nokia, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also appreciated India’s digital network and stated the country will be the ‘cheapest 5G market in the future’. He also said that India has a very high percentage of smartphone users while adding the country opened up transactions on feature phones.

Gates said at a session held under India’s G20 Presidency, “The connectivity has been very good, it is very reliable, it is the cheapest in the world. And the same thing is going to happen in 5G. There is no doubt this will be the cheapest 5G market.”

(With agency inputs)

