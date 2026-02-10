Realme India confirms job cuts, denies link to Oppo reintegration

Realme India on February 10 confirmed reports of layoffs, saying the job cuts were part of an internal restructuring exercise and not linked to its reintegration with Oppo, as had been widely speculated.

The smartphone maker said the move was part of an “ongoing organisational optimisation exercise,” adding that it was in line with industry norms.

“This adjustment is part of Realme India’s ongoing organisational optimisation and is in line with normal industry benchmarks,” a Realme spokesperson told Business Today.

The company sought to distance the layoffs from its recent reintegration with Oppo, under which Realme began operating as a sub-label last month, fuelling speculation that the move could lead to consolidation-led workforce reductions.

“This adjustment is unrelated to any other brands. Our products, retail presence, and service commitments remain fully unaffected,” the spokesperson said. “realme remains deeply committed to the Indian market and will continue to uphold our mission of making technology more accessible, serving millions of users, and creating sustained long-term value.”

Realme did not disclose the scale of the job cuts or the departments affected. However, earlier media reports said the initial round of layoffs impacted sales and support teams, and that employees had been informed of the restructuring.

According to reports, affected employees were asked to resign by April 30, 2026, and further job cuts across other departments could follow as part of the restructuring.

The company also said that it continues to operate as an independent brand despite being part of Oppo.