Sony PlayStation 5 November Restock: Gaming console to go on sale today

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for buyers to pre-book on November 11. The standard Blu-Ray disc and digital versions will be sold during this pre-booking sale. The sale will begin at 12PM and buyers can opt for either of the consoles. Sony will be selling the consoles on various e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, ShopatSC, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. Sony has increased the prices of the Sony PlayStation 5 for both versions of the console.

The Sony PlayStation 5 standard Blu-ray disc edition console is now priced at Rs 54,990. The digital-only version will cost Rs 44,990. Many retailers are selling the console with a bundle. The standard PS5 with Horizon Forbidden West game will sell at Rs 58,990. The Digital Edition with Horizon Forbidden West will be available at Rs 48,490.

Considering that the PS5 stocks are limited, the interested buyer must try to complete the payment and booking process as soon as possible.

There are some tips that Sony PS5 buyers should keep in mind to make sure that they are able to get the deal on time.

You should stay logged in on your preferred e-commerce website

Try to save your payment details before the sale begins

Save your address and mark it as default to save time while completing the buying process

You might have a better chance of purchasing a bundled offer (game coupled with console) than just the standalone consoles

Sony has been dealing with a supply shortage. Initially, the sales hardly lasted for minutes if not seconds. But with time, more and more buyers have been able to get their hands on the console.