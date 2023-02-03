Vodafone Idea services restored after hours of being hit

A couple of hours after being hit by an outage, services of telecom operator Vodafone Idea were restored on Friday afternoon. The outage started around 1:30 PM on Friday which led to users complaining about hindered calling and internet services.

Vodafone Idea confimed to Business Today around 5 PM that the services were fully restored. However, the telecom operator did not specify any reason that led to the outage. Neither did it mention the scope of the outage.

As per Downdetector, an online tool for reporting outages saw over 2,000 users reported the hit. Users also took to Twitter to confirm and eventually joke about the issues.

My Vodafone idea is not working since 1.30

Anybody else facing same issue? #Vodafonedown — pooja malhotra (@poojacam) February 3, 2023

Not me turning my phone on and off just to find out that Vodafone network in Mumbai is down 💀 — Preiti Bhamra (@preitibhamra) February 3, 2023

Was it just me, who was switching on & off the handset after finding no network 😀 #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/VPVcMmnjWi — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) February 3, 2023

We at Business Today were able to confirm the restoration.

