AI Boom Is Making Your Gadgets More Expensive! Here's Why

The AI boom could now be affecting the price of your next smartphone, laptop, or gaming console. A global memory shortage is pushing up the cost of RAM, SSDs, and other storage components as chipmakers prioritise high-demand memory for AI data centers.

In this video, we explain how rising demand for HBM and AI infrastructure is squeezing the supply of consumer memory, why gadget brands could increase prices or quietly cut specifications, and what "spec-shrink" means for buyers.

We also look at the impact on India's budget smartphone and laptop market and whether consumers should upgrade now or hold on to their current devices for longer.