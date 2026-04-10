AI+ CEO Madhav Sheth On Made In India Smartphones, Affordable Flip Phones And Data Privacy

In this interview with Business Today, tech visionary Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, breaks down the brand’s mission to redefine the Indian smartphone landscape. Sheth dives into the core philosophy of NxtQuantum OS, a privacy-first operating system designed to give users total control through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, ensuring data remains secure and localized.

The discussion highlights the highly anticipated AI+ Nova series, featuring the Nova 2 Ultra with its unique customizable lighting and the new Nova Flip. Positioned as the most affordable flip smartphone in its category, the Nova Flip aims to make aspirational foldable tech accessible to the masses without compromising on durability. From bridging the digital divide with reliable affordable smartphones to building a seamless AI-integrated ecosystem, Sheth shares his bold vision for a "Human + AI" future and how his company aims for a smartphone at every price point and democratising the technology.