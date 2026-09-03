AI Is Moving To The PC: Dell’s Jacinta Quah On India’s 51% Adoption

AI is moving beyond the cloud and increasingly onto the device.

Dell Technologies Jacinta Quah explains why enterprises are moving towards AI-ready PCs, how on-device AI can improve data control and cost predictability, and why hybrid AI deployments are likely to dominate.

Quah says India has reached a 51% AI PC adoption rate, with enterprises moving beyond pilots and integrating AI into core business processes.

She also explains the security challenges around AI-powered endpoints and why businesses need to plan their PC refresh cycles around the AI workloads employees will need in the next 3–4 years.