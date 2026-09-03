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AI Is Moving To The PC: Dell’s Jacinta Quah On India’s 51% Adoption

AI Is Moving To The PC: Dell’s Jacinta Quah On India’s 51% Adoption

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 5:19 PM IST

AI is moving beyond the cloud and increasingly onto the device.

 

Dell Technologies Jacinta Quah explains why enterprises are moving towards AI-ready PCs, how on-device AI can improve data control and cost predictability, and why hybrid AI deployments are likely to dominate.

 

Quah says India has reached a 51% AI PC adoption rate, with enterprises moving beyond pilots and integrating AI into core business processes.

 

She also explains the security challenges around AI-powered endpoints and why businesses need to plan their PC refresh cycles around the AI workloads employees will need in the next 3–4 years. 

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