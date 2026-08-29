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Alienware 16 Area-51 Review: RTX 5080 Beast Or ₹3 Lakh Overkill?

Alienware 16 Area-51 Review: RTX 5080 Beast Or ₹3 Lakh Overkill?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026, 5:00 PM IST

The Alienware 16 Area-51 is not your typical gaming laptop. With an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, RTX 5080 16GB GPU, 32GB RAM and a 240Hz display, this machine is built for serious gaming and heavy workloads.

 

But there's a catch — it weighs around 3.4kg, the charger takes the total weight close to 5kg, battery life is limited and the price can go up to ₹3 lakh.

 

So, is this a gaming laptop worth buying, or is it basically a desktop PC with a screen attached? We put the Alienware 16 Area-51 through its paces to find out. 

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