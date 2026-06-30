Apple Challenges CCI Probe, Says Competition Watchdog Copied Rivals' Claims Instead Of Investigating

Apple has intensified its legal challenge against the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that the regulator's investigation into its App Store practices relied heavily on competitors' submissions instead of conducting an independent analysis. The case stems from complaints over Apple's App Store fees and policies, with the CCI previously concluding that the company engaged in anti-competitive practices. Apple rejects the findings, highlighting its relatively small share of India's smartphone market. If the CCI ultimately rules against Apple, the decision could lead to significant changes in App Store policies, potentially benefiting developers through lower commissions and giving consumers more payment options.