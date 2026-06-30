Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
tech today
Apple Challenges CCI Probe, Says Competition Watchdog Copied Rivals' Claims Instead Of Investigating

Apple Challenges CCI Probe, Says Competition Watchdog Copied Rivals' Claims Instead Of Investigating

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Palak Agarwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

Apple has intensified its legal challenge against the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that the regulator's investigation into its App Store practices relied heavily on competitors' submissions instead of conducting an independent analysis. The case stems from complaints over Apple's App Store fees and policies, with the CCI previously concluding that the company engaged in anti-competitive practices. Apple rejects the findings, highlighting its relatively small share of India's smartphone market. If the CCI ultimately rules against Apple, the decision could lead to significant changes in App Store policies, potentially benefiting developers through lower commissions and giving consumers more payment options.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended