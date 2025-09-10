Apple September Event 2025 Highlights | iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Watch 11 & AirPods Pro 3

Apple has unveiled its latest lineup at the September 2025 event, introducing the iPhone 17 series, the ultra-slim iPhone Air, the Apple Watch Series 11, and the all-new AirPods Pro 3. The event placed strong emphasis on design, durability, health features and performance, with the iPhone Air stealing the spotlight as Apple’s slimmest ever smartphone at just 5.6mm. The iPhone 17 range arrives with the powerful A19 chip, improved display technology and stronger Ceramic Shield protection. The Apple Watch Series 11 brings 5G support and advanced health tools, including blood pressure monitoring and sleep score tracking. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 3 offer longer battery life, live translation, enhanced active noise cancellation and new health sensors. Our reporter, Cyrus John, brings you all the highlights and key details straight from the event, including prices, specifications and Apple’s vision for the year ahead.