Can India Lead the Drone Race? Indian Defence Startup Reveals All

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with a representative from Flying Wedge Defence to uncover the story behind the Sky Wedge Drone—one of India’s emerging innovations in defence technology.

We dive deep into:

* The real problem their drone programme is solving

* Current stage: proof of concept vs mission-ready systems

* Real-world testing & toughest challenges faced

* Indigenous tech vs global dependencies

* The role of AI and autonomous decision-making in warfare

* Economics of modern warfare—cheap, scalable drone strategies

* Government support like iDEX and funding insights

This conversation gives you a ground-level view of where India stands in the global drone race and what it will take to lead it.