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Can India Lead the Drone Race? Indian Defence Startup Reveals All

Can India Lead the Drone Race? Indian Defence Startup Reveals All

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with a representative from Flying Wedge Defence to uncover the story behind the Sky Wedge Drone—one of India’s emerging innovations in defence technology.

 

We dive deep into:

 

* The real problem their drone programme is solving
* Current stage: proof of concept vs mission-ready systems
* Real-world testing & toughest challenges faced
* Indigenous tech vs global dependencies
* The role of AI and autonomous decision-making in warfare
* Economics of modern warfare—cheap, scalable drone strategies
* Government support like iDEX and funding insights

 

This conversation gives you a ground-level view of where India stands in the global drone race and what it will take to lead it. 

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