Casio G-Shock GA-2100CC-3A Review | Coca-Cola x G-Shock Watch

At Business Today we recently got our hands on the vibrant, retro-styled G-Shock x Coca-Cola collaboration watch and decided to put its legendary durability to the ultimate workspace trial. Known for practically indestructible building watches, we wanted to see if this special edition piece could survive real-world chaos... so we dropped it straight from the second-floor of our office.

Watch the full video to see if it survived.

Merging classic glass bottle Coke aesthetics with the rugged DNA of G-Shock, this timepiece proves it is far more than just a slick collector's item.

Would you ever trust your favorite watch to survive a sudden two-story plunge?

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