ChatGPT Gets Image Gallery! Plus OpenAI Eyes Social Media To Take On Elon Musk

Big updates from the world of AI! ChatGPT has launched a new image gallery feature that allows users to store, browse, and reference all AI-generated images they've created on the platform. No more hunting around for old creations—now it’s all neatly organized under tabs. This makes it super easy for creators, designers, and everyday users to keep track of their work, revisit older ideas, and maintain a visual history of their AI use. A smart, much-needed move by OpenAI! But that’s not all... According to a report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is now exploring something even bigger: a new social media platform to rival Elon Musk’s X. This potential new platform would allow users to post AI-generated images, share commentary, and engage in AI-powered content creation—marking OpenAI’s first serious step into the social space. Could this be the beginning of an AI-driven social network? Is OpenAI about to challenge Big Tech on a whole new front?