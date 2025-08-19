ChatGPT Go Launched India At ₹399 | UPI Payments, India-Exclusive AI Plan & Features Explained

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go in India, its most affordable premium AI plan yet—priced at just ₹399 per month. Unlike the free plan, ChatGPT Go offers 10x more messages, higher memory, image generation, and even lets you upload multiple files. It’s designed to suit Indian users with UPI payment integration, removing the need for credit cards—something less than 6% of Indians use. With over 500 million active UPI users, this move could supercharge AI adoption across students, freelancers, and small businesses. Positioned between the free plan and ChatGPT Pro, Go is the sweet spot for affordability and power. Could this India-first strategy make the country the largest AI user base in the world? Watch the full report.