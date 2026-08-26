China Hosts 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games

China is hosting the second edition of the World Humanoid Robot Games, affectionately dubbed the 'Robot Olympics.' This massive showcase features 2,056 robots from 666 teams competing across 51 diverse events. The lineup ranges from traditional sports like football, athletics, dance, and table tennis to practical scenarios simulating household and hotel services, firefighting, and emergency rescue operations.

In a staggering display of engineering prowess, two participating robots have already shattered Usain Bolt's legendary 100-meter record of 9.58 seconds. However, as these machines push the boundaries of speed and agility, the competition is also highlighting the humorous and unpredictable reality of early-stage automation, proving that not every robotic feat goes entirely according to plan.

As humanoid robotics rapidly transition from science fiction to industrial reality, this event offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of human-machine coexistence. Watch the full video and comment your favourite moment.

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