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CMF Buds Neo Review | Tech Gear | Business Today

CMF Buds Neo Review | Tech Gear | Business Today

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026, 4:30 AM IST

Can CMF’s latest TWS earbuds deliver a premium experience without the premium price?

 

The CMF Buds Neo pack 12.4mm drivers, up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation, up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, IP54-rated earbuds and support for custom EQ through the Nothing X app.

 

The sound is punchy and bass-heavy, the ANC is better than expected, and the fun CMF design adds plenty of character. But there are compromises too... The mids aren't particularly impressive; the sound gets tinny at full volume, and the silicone tips can get uncomfortable during long listening sessions.

 

So, are these among the best value-for-money TWS earbuds in their segment? Watch the full review to find out.

 

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