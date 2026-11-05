Dell 14S Launch: Rajkumar Rishi, VP, Consumer Business, APJ, Dell Technologies Speaks To BTTV

As India’s consumer PC market evolves, laptop manufacturers are increasingly looking beyond specifications and performance to appeal to changing consumer preferences. Design, personalisation and lifestyle considerations are becoming important factors influencing purchase decisions, particularly among younger buyers.

Dell Technologies is looking to tap into this shift with the launch of the new Dell 14S in India, aimed at younger, style-conscious consumers seeking a balance of design and everyday performance.

In this exclusive interaction with Business Today, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business (Asia Pacific and Japan), Dell Technologies, discusses the company’s consumer strategy and its plans for the Indian market.

The conversation explores how India’s young and digitally connected population is shaping demand for personal computing devices, how Dell plans to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive laptop market, and the growing importance of product design in influencing consumer choices.

Watch the full interview for insights into Dell’s India strategy and the future of personal computing and follow Business Today TV for more.