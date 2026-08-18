Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
tech today
Google Pixel 11 Series First Look: Tensor G6, Gemini Integration & AI Camera Upgrades | Tech Today

Google Pixel 11 Series First Look: Tensor G6, Gemini Integration & AI Camera Upgrades | Tech Today

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Google has unveiled its latest flagship, the Pixel 11 Series, pushing on-device artificial intelligence and computational photography to the next level. We bring you our exclusive first look and breakdown of Google's newest AI-first smartphone.

 

Powered by the next-generation Tensor G6 chipset, the Pixel 11Series introduces deeper system-wide Gemini integration across Android, extended battery life, and upgraded camera capabilities. From next-gen computational image editing to real-time live translation, we test how they perform and explore Google's evolving vision for everyday smartphone hardware.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended