Google Pixel 11 Series Launch: Tensor G6, Camera and Gemini AI Upgrades Explained

We went hands-on with the brand-new Google Pixel 11 lineup straight from the India launch floor on August 13th! From the sleek hardware redesign and bright new displays to the raw efficiency of the custom 2nm Tensor G6 chip, Google is pushing deeper into contextual Gemini Intelligence and computational photography.

We explored the standard Pixel 11 alongside the feature-packed Pro models, testing out the overhauled camera systems, upgraded battery metrics, and the seamless new UI integrations. Starting at ₹89,999, do these massive AI leaps and hardware refinements make it the ultimate flagship to beat this year, or is the competition catching up?

The Google Pixel 11 series launched in India with the following starting prices:

Google Pixel 11: Starts at ₹89,999 (256GB storage / 12GB RAM). The 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,04,999.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: Starts at ₹1,19,999 (256GB storage / 12GB RAM). The 512GB variant (with 16GB RAM) is priced at ₹1,34,999.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: Starts at ₹1,34,999 (256GB storage / 12GB RAM). The 512GB variant (with 16GB RAM) is priced at ₹1,49,999.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Priced at ₹1,86,999 (512GB storage / 16GB RAM).

Watch the full hands-on video to find out every detail, drop your thoughts in the comments, and subscribe to Business Today for more exclusive tech coverage!