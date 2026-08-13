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How WhatsApp Changed Learning At Govt Schools!

How WhatsApp Changed Learning At Govt Schools!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 6:00 AM IST

Anganwadi centres across India are embracing technology to make early childhood learning more interactive and engaging. From WhatsApp-based lessons to digital stories, songs and activities, technology is helping Anganwadi teachers move beyond traditional rote learning.

 

In this story, we look at how Anganwadi teachers are using digital tools in classrooms, how stories and songs are making learning more engaging, and the challenges they continue to face — especially limited connectivity and the digital divide.

 

Can technology transform the way children learn at the grassroots level? Watch the full story to find out. 

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