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HP EliteBook X G2a Review: An AI PC in 2026 With 64 GB RAM And A Price To Match

HP EliteBook X G2a Review: An AI PC in 2026 With 64 GB RAM And A Price To Match

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 28, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

Is the HP EliteBook X G2a worth the premium, or is it an overpriced corporate experiment? Business Today breaks down this AI machine packing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

 

On paper, the specs are absolute overkill for heavy multitasking and local AI workloads. In reality, it delivers a flawless keyboard, incredibly sharp display, and the loudest speakers ever put into a laptop.

 

But it isn't perfect. The biggest issue? An inexplicable price tag. 

 

Watch the full breakdown to see the pros, the cons, and exactly who should (and shouldn’t) buy this laptop. Let us know your thoughts on the price in the comments, follow and subscribe to Business Today TV for more. 

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