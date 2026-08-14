Indian Consumers Don’t Just Look At Price; They Look At Value, Says Google's Mitul Shah

Google has launched the Pixel 11 series in India, introducing a proactive AI-first smartphone experience powered by Gemini and the Tensor G6 chipset. In this exclusive interview, Google executive Mitul Shah explains how Pixel 11 aims to save users time and attention by completing tasks across apps. He also details Magic Capture, which combines computational photography, camera hardware and enhanced AI processing to capture better moments in real time. The conversation explores Google Pixel’s growing Indian retail presence, service coverage across 12,000 PIN codes and branded service centers in major cities. Shah addresses rising component and memory costs, Pixel pricing, seven years of software and security updates, and long-term spare-parts availability. He also explains the Google Pixel Upgrade Program, designed to remove resale uncertainty and simplify annual upgrades. Finally, Google outlines its strategy to expand AI-powered devices in India while offering consumers a compelling alternative in the premium smartphone market today.