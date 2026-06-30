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IPhone 18 Pro Secrets Leaked? Tata Electronics Cyberattack Raises Major Security Concerns

IPhone 18 Pro Secrets Leaked? Tata Electronics Cyberattack Raises Major Security Concerns

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Palak Agarwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 5:04 PM IST

A reported ransomware attack on Tata Electronics has allegedly exposed sensitive information linked to Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The leaked files are said to include supplier lists, component details, and design images, raising fresh concerns about cybersecurity and supply chain security. Palak Aggarwal explains that Apple's tightly controlled manufacturing ecosystem depends heavily on keeping supplier identities and production details confidential. If the reported leak is confirmed, it could provide competitors, counterfeiters, and other industry players with valuable insights into Apple's product development and manufacturing strategy, including its expanding operations in India.

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