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Is Alexa Always Listening To You? Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000 | Tech Gear

Is Alexa Always Listening To You? Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000 | Tech Gear

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma / Manita
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Got questions about smart speakers or looking for the best smartphone under ₹20,000? In this edition of Tech Gear FAQ, we answer some of the most common questions from our viewers. We explain the key differences between a smart speaker and a regular Bluetooth speaker, clear up concerns about whether devices such as Alexa and Google Assistant are always listening, and discuss the privacy features built into modern smart speakers. We also round up our top smartphone recommendations in India under ₹20,000, including the iQOO Z11 Lite, OnePlus Nord N6, Samsung Galaxy M17e, Moto G67 Power, Moto G96, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, highlighting which device is best suited for different types of users. If you're planning your next gadget purchase or simply want to understand today's technology better, this episode has you covered. Don't forget to like, subscribe and let us know which tech question you'd like us to answer in the next episode of Business Today Tech Gear.

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