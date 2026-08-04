Is China Beating U.S. In AI Affordability?

China is changing the AI race faster than anyone expected. While companies like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have dominated AI for years, Chinese startups are now launching powerful AI models at a much lower cost.

In this video, we explain how Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 is challenging Silicon Valley, what AI distillation really means, why open-source AI is becoming China's biggest advantage, and how this battle could reshape the future of artificial intelligence.

In this video:

• Kimi K3 explained

• What is AI Distillation?

• China vs US AI race

• Open-source AI vs Closed AI

• Huawei's AI chip ambitions

• Future of AI

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