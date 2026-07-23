JBL Live 780NC Review: Are These The Best ANC Headphones Under Budget?

The JBL Live 780 NC aims to solve one of the biggest challenges with wireless headphones – battery life. With more than 80 hours of playback on a single charge, these over-ear headphones promise exceptional endurance without compromising on performance. In this review, we take a closer look at their sound quality, active noise cancellation, comfort, design and smart features to find out whether they live up to the hype. From their lightweight and foldable design to customisable controls and AI assistant support, the JBL Live 780 NC packs several premium features at a competitive price. We also discuss real-world comfort, build quality and whether these headphones are worth your money. Watch the full review before making your next headphone purchase.