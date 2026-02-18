Jio Frames showcased At The India AI Impact Summit

Jio has showcased their smart glasses, the Jio Frames, at the India AI Impact Summit.These seem to be a direct competitor to Meta’s RayBan Meta AI smart glasses. Jio Frames are powered by a sovereign AI Assistant, HelloJio AI.They come in an audio only variant and a video + audio variant, with the latter being able to click photos, record videos, take calls and listen to music. Both variants can access Jio’s AI assistant. These support 6 Indian languages and will be available soon. There is no official confirmation on the pricing but a representative at the Jio booth told Business Today that Jio is trying to keep the price “as low as possible” to make these more accessible.