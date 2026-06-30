Latest Launches & News Of The Week With AI SANA | Tech Gear EP 8 | Business Today

The Indian smartphone market witnessed a massive wave of new arrivals this past week, with manufacturers launching and revealing devices across the consumer electronics spectrum, while the corporate world of tech witnessed some big shakeups and leadership changes.

Here are the biggest news updates:

Realme India CEO Michael Guo has stepped down

CRED Founder Kunal Shah is officially taking over as the head of WhatsApp Global

Nothing just dropped the design for the Nothing Phone 4b, launching July 7

Oppo confirmed the Reno 16 and 16c will launch on July 2nd, 2026

Pre-orders for GTA VI have officially begun, with prices starting at Rupees 5,999

Which of these new announcements excites you the most? Tell us in the comments below.

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