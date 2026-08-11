Latest Tech News By AI Sana - Tech Gear EP 13

Google Assistant is officially stepping aside for Gemini, e-commerce giants are prepping massive festival discounts, vivo and Redmi are shaking up the mid-range and budget segments, and Meta faces strict warnings from the Indian government over deepfakes and algorithmic accountability. Here is your weekly tech download on Tech Gear, brought to you by our AI anchor, Sana!

In this week's wrap-up, Google is fully replacing Assistant on Android and WearOS starting this September with no option to switch back, while major price cuts on iPhones and more are right around the corner with upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales. On the hardware front, vivo has brought its S-series back to the premium mid-range with the Dimensity 7360-Turbo powered vivo S2 starting at ₹39,999, and Xiaomi is dropping the budget-friendly Redmi Note 17 onto major online platforms this week. Meanwhile, regulatory heat is rising as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg formally apologises to the Indian government over deepfakes and erroneous video takedowns, prompting warnings regarding legal safe harbour protections.

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