The latest News of the past week by Business Today's AI Anchor, Sana!

Apple is shaking up desktop computing in India with a powerful double drop, rolling out refreshed Mac Mini and Mac Studio models powered by the new M6 and M5 Pro silicon chips to supercharge heavy workloads and local AI processing.

In smartphones, Vivo is gearing up for a major September launch, bringing out its new X500 series, including the standard X500, the Pro, and a massive Pro Max variant. Meanwhile, homegrown brand Fire-Boltt is stepping into the phone game in India, launching the Boltt Evo and Ace 5G starting at ₹10,999.

Over in the gaming world, CD Projekt Red has officially announced The Witcher 3 Remastered, bringing next-gen visuals and fresh enhancements back to the iconic Continent.

Finally, in legal tech news, the high-stakes Meta teen addiction trial saw Instagram's head testify that few teens utilize existing safety tools, while U.S. states now explore potential settlement options.

Which of these updates are you most interested in? Share your perspective in the comments below. For more tech news and enterprise coverage, follow Business Today TV!