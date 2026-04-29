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Lost Your Android Phone? Find It Instantly With Find My Device!

Lost Your Android Phone? Find It Instantly With Find My Device!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 5:42 PM IST

Welcome to the Tech Today, your daily dose of smart tech tips and updates 

 

Lost your Android phone? Don’t panic! In today’s episode, we show you how to easily track, lock, and recover your device using Find My Device by Google.

 

In this video:
1. How to locate your lost phone in real-time
2. Ring your device even if it’s on silent 
3. Lock or erase your data remotely 
4. Tips to keep your phone safe in the future

 

Whether your phone is misplaced at home or stolen, this guide will help you take control quickly and protect your data. 

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