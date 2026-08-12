Meta Under Fire In India: AI Videos, PM Modi Controversy & Big Questions

Meta Under Fire in India: AI Videos, PM Modi Controversy & Questions Over Moderation. Meta is facing growing scrutiny in India following a series of controversies involving AI-generated content, content moderation and the removal of a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meta's senior global executives have been asked to explain how its AI systems, recommendation algorithms and content moderation processes work, while questions are also being raised over platform liability and India's intermediary rules.

As AI-generated misinformation becomes a bigger challenge, the debate is now moving beyond one incident: Who should be responsible for content created or amplified by AI?

\Watch the full story for the latest developments and what they could mean for AI regulation and social media platforms in India.