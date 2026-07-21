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Motorola Edge 70 Max Unboxing & First Impressions | Worth The Wait?

Motorola Edge 70 Max Unboxing & First Impressions | Worth The Wait?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026, 9:59 PM IST

Unboxing the all-new Motorola Edge 70 Max! In this video, we take our first look at Motorola's latest premium smartphone, explore everything that comes inside the box, and share our initial impressions of its design, display, cameras, performance, battery, and software experience. From its sleek build quality to its flagship-grade features, we cover everything you need to know before deciding whether this smartphone is worth your money. Watch till the end for our honest first impressions and stay tuned for the full in-depth review, camera comparison, gaming test, battery test, and performance analysis.

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