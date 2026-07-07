Nothing Co-Founder Breaks Down Phone (4b), India Plans & Rising Costs

“We don’t see memory cost pressure slowing down until the second half of 2027,” said Akis Evangelidis on the ongoing global memory price hikes. He also added that AI has been slapped into every smartphone feature, and that it will change how we interact with our smartphones.

He also emphasised about the new Nothing Phone 4b saying that it was launched because of rising component and memory costs. According to him, the market has shifted due to higher memory prices, creating an opportunity for a new product that delivers the core Nothing experience at a more accessible price.