OnePlus 13s is a compact flagship that packs a lot of punch. It's priced at Rs 54,999 but offers bring it under Rs 50,000. Is it the most powerful phone at this price? Packed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, a huge 5850mAh battery and more, can the OnePlus 13s beat the Pros and Ultras with its features? Find out in this review.